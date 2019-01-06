Names of GP’s offering abortions will not be published

The HSE has said the names of GP’s offering abortion services will not be published.

Those wishing to use the service are being advised to contact the dedicated ‘My Options’ helpline where they will be directed to a service in their local area.

From January 1 abortion services became available to women here in Ireland. Currently 179 GPs across the country are signed up, but it is also understood there are four counties in Ireland where no GP abortion service is available.

The Health Service Executive says details of where they can get abortion care are provided directly to people who need it, through the new My Options helpline on 1800 828 010 and will not be made public.



The myoptions.ie website provides very clear, accessible information for people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Myoptions.ie also gives detailed information on abortion services and how they work, helping to answer the questions and concerns of people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.’Abortion care will be free of charge to people who need it.

The HSE says there have been quite a lot of calls to the helpline already.

The HSE said the following maternity units are providing abortion care:

- National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin

- Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar

- Rotunda Hospital, Dublin

- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda

- University Hospital Galway

- Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar

- University Maternity Hospital Limerick

- Cork University Maternity Hospital

- University Hospital Waterford

What abortion services will be provided?



The law allows abortion in the following cases: