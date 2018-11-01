Met Eireann weather forecast for Thursday

According to Met Eireann, fog will develop overnight and there is also a risk of frost and icy patches on Thursday morning with temperatures dipping as low as -2 degrees.

That frost and fog will clear gradually on Thursday morning leading to a cold, bright day, with sunny spells. Scattered showers also, most of them in the west and northwest and largely dry elsewhere. Maximum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Dry, cold and clear on Thursday night with temperatures ranging from -2 to +2 degrees

Also read: Judge tells north Longford goat owner: 'You're a bit of a buck yourself'