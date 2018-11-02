Longford exporters attend SIAL, Paris

John Stone Beef from Ballymahon and Longford’s Goodness Grains attended the recent SIAL International Food Fair in Paris – the biggest business-to-business (B2B) trade event in the world this year.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle TD, along with the Chairman Dan MacSweeney and CEO Tara McCarthy of Bord Bia led a record 35 Irish food companies to SIAL from October 21-25 with thirty-two of the companies to feature on the “Ireland – Origin Green” pavilion.





