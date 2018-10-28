Met Éireann weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday and the week ahead

According to the Met Éireann forecast for the coming days, it will be dry but generally cold with frost in most areas at night.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells but cloud will increase from the west bringing patchy light rain or drizzle to western coastal fringes later. It will be very cold away from Atlantic coasts with lowest temperatures falling to between -3 to +2 degrees with a widespread frost and the risk of icy stretches.

According to Met Eireann frost and any mist or fog will soon clear during the morning on Bank Holiday Monday as southeasterly winds increase. It will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells over the eastern half of the country with perhaps just an isolated shower near coasts but it will be cloudier in the west with patchy rain and drizzle affecting west Munster and west Connacht. Staying cold with top temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees.

Dry in most areas on Monday night with some clear spells in the eastern half of the country, but cloudier further west, with rain and drizzle in west Connacht and west Munster coastal areas. Patches of mist and fog are likely. Very cold and frosty in many parts, with a risk of icy patches, but less cold in west Munster and west Connacht. Minimum temperatures -3 to +3 degrees, with highest values in the west and southwest.

The national forecaster says it will be cold, but dry in many areas on Tuesday, with a mix of cloud and bright spells. Some patchy rain and drizzle or a few showers may occur along coasts but elsewhere a lot of dry weather. Highest temperatures generally 7 to 9 degrees, in mostly moderate southeast breezes but fresh at times along Atlantic coasts. Cold overnight, with frost and fog patches. Patches of rain and drizzle, mainly along Atlantic coats. Minimum temperatures -1 to +2 degrees.

Still quite cold on Wednesday, but dry in many areas apart from a few light showers in coastal areas. Highest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees. Very cold again overnight with minimum temperatures -3 to +2 degrees with frost in many areas.

Met Eireann states that it will be mainly dry and bright on Thursday, with sunny spells and a few scattered showers with temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees. Wet and windy weather will extend from the Atlantic on Thursday night, but it will become mild by morning.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that Friday will be wet and windy, with rain and strong south to southeast winds with perhaps gales along Atlantic coasts.

