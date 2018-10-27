Killashee mourns passing of loyal and kind hearted Bridgie Shanley

The village of Killashee and surrounding communities were saddened recently following the death of well known and highly respected, former shopkeeper and post mistress, Bridgie Shanley (née Hegarty).

A very sincere person and a loyal friend, Bridgie, passed to her eternal reward, peacefully at home, on Tuesday, October 2.

She commenced her long career in the retail trade at Fanning’s shop in Earl Street, Longford town, now Eamon Farrell's, when she was just fifteen years old.

Bridgie, and her late husband, James ‘Sonny’, took over the running of the post office and grocery shop in Killashee from the O'Flaherty family in 1963 and for thirty-eight years their business was a focal point of the community, where locals congregated to shop, complete their postal transactions and converse about the issues of the day.

Customers marvelled at how Bridgie possessed a great head for figures. She would add up the shopping lists in her head, long before the arrival of sophisticated calculators or computerised cash registers. And just to be certain, she would then double check the total on paper, but she never got it wrong!

A great conversationalist, Bridgie enjoyed the chat and banter with her customers and they trusted her dearly, as she would never divulge any information or share stories that would be imparted to her in the shop and post office.

True to her kind and loyal nature, Bridgie, did many good deeds down through the years which no one knew about until after her death when people broke their silence and spoke glowingly about her acts of kindness when she came to the assistance of families, giving them basic food items when money was scarce.

Bridgie retired from the shop in 1995 and the post office was closed in 2001, marking the end of an era in Killashee.

During her retirement, Bridgie kept herself very active and she enjoyed walking the canal most days. An avid reader, Bridgie loved to keep up-to-date with current affairs and she enjoyed watching TV, particularly the Antiques Roadshow and she has possessed a great interest in documentaries on science and technology.

Predeceased by her husband James ‘Sonny’, her brother Michael and sister Carmel, Bridgie Shanley will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family; son John, daughters Julie (Glennon) and Catherine, son-in-law William, brothers Timmy, Paddy and Seamus, sisters Julia (Hopkins), Maureen (Brewster) and Eileen (McCullough), grandchildren Liam, Anna and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The large volume of people that came to pay their final respects reflected the high regard in which Bridgie was held. Requiem Mass took place place on Friday, October 5 at St Patrick’s Church, Killashee and she was laid to rest afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. May she Rest in Peace.