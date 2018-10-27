Granard Agri Show presentations to local national schools

The Granard Agricultural Show competition for primary schools presentations took place at the local library on Friday last.

First prize went to Aughnagarron NS while joint second place was awarded to St Columba’s NS Mullinalaghta and Sacred Heart Primary School in Granard. Joint third place went to St Fintan’s NS, Lismacaffrey and Mohill NS.

The Doreen Farrelly Perpetual Plaque was then presented to St Bernard’s NS in Abbeylara. Congratulations are also offered to Aoibheann Lynch from Aughnagarron NS who won the special prize for her winning entry in a poem called ‘The Granard Show’ .



Rosemary Gaynor, judge said the standard this year was very high.



“There was very large entries in all the classes and I want to say a big thank you to the children, teachers, parents and family members,” she added.

“Thank you also to Elizabeth Looker who took charge on the day of the show; this year the standard was very high across all categories and a lot of credit must go to everyone involved.”