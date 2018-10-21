Met Éireann weather forecast for Halloween Bank Holiday is looking pretty chilly

Arctic weather is set to hit Ireland over the Bank Holiday weekend with Met Éireann warning of wintry showers and daytime temperatures not rising higher than 7 degrees.

The weather will be a shock to the system as temperatures climbed into the balmy high teens this weekend. The forecaster tweeted on Saturday that temperatures reached 17 degrees in Northerly Donegal.

NW / SE divide in sunshine today.

Here's the sunshine totals (hours):



6.2 Johnstown Castle (Wexford)

5.4 Casement (Dublin)

4.6 Dublin Airport

1.6 Malin Head

1.4 Shannon Airport

0.9 Gurteen (Tipp)

0.2 Cork Airport

0.0 Belmullet & Valentia



Donegal was the warmest county, 17.8°C pic.twitter.com/GzKdk1zuOd October 20, 2018

However, the forecaster has warned the Bank Holiday will bring a big chilly change.

The Dublin Marathon is only a week away.

The weather for the event looks to be mostly dry but quite cold. Temps might not get above 6 or 7°C.@sseairtricity #DublinMarathon #ICANIWILL pic.twitter.com/fAka4xnraM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 21, 2018

The forecaster says the trend for next weekend is for much cooler weather than of late with temperatures below normal. Windy at first, with occasional rain or hail showers. Cold at night, with some frost.

In her weekly farming forecast for RTÉ, Met Éireann meteorologist Jean Byrne said it would begin to get much colder from Friday with Sunday night becoming particularly cold.



MET Éireann forecast as follows for the week ahead

Monday will be a dry and bright day with good sunshine, especially during the morning; the afternoon will tend to be cloudier, especially in more northern and western areas. Highs of 11 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

General: A lot of dry weather up to and including Thursday. Windy with some rain Thursday night and then turning much cooler for Friday and next weekend.

Monday night will be cool and mainly dry with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Lowest temperatures 2 to 5 C., with some grass frost in places. Breezy, especially over northern areas; fresh westerly winds will be strong in coastal areas there. Winds elsewhere moderate to fresh westerly.

Breezy in northern areas on Tuesday, with some showers in places. But mainly dry elsewhere, with bright or short sunny spells developing. Top temperatures 12 to 14 C. Mild overnight, with lows of 6 to 9 C.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with a mix of bright or short sunny spells and occasional cloudy periods. Top temperatures of 11 to 13 C. Cool overnight with lows of 4 to 7 C.

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy over Ulster and much of Connacht, with scattered patches of drizzle and mist. Fresh westerly winds also. But largely dry elsewhere. Top temperatures of 11 or 12 C. Windy overnight with a spell of rain set to move down across the country from the north. Winds fresh to strong northwesterly and gusty in places. Cold by the end of the night with lows of 3 or 4 C.

Trend for next weekend: Much cooler than of late with temperatures below normal. Windy at first, with occasional rain or hail showers. Cold at night, with some frost.

