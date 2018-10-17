Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

According to Met Éireann, the dry weather of the last few days will continue tomorrow but there will be some rain around in the coming days and over the weekend.

It will be dry tonight with long clear spells and light variable breezes. Cold, with a slight frost, especially in rural areas. Lowest temperatures generally between 0 to 3 degrees Celsius but possibly dipping to -1 Celsius in some rural spots. A few patches of mist and fog will form overnight also.

According to Met Eireann, any lingering mist or fog patches will clear on Thursday morning to leave a dry and bright day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly light or moderate south or southeast breezes. Thursday night will be mainly dry with clear spells early in the night. Cloud will thicken from the west overnight and rain will develop in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Met Eireann is expecting Friday will be mostly cloudy. The best of any bright intervals will be in east Leinster and east Munster. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest will spread southeastwards, becoming light and patchy with parts of the east and southeast staying dry. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will be mild and mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and bright or sunny spells, the best of these in the east. There may be a little patchy rain or drizzle near west and north coasts. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate south to southwest breezes.

On Sunday, rain will develop in the northwest early in the day and will spread southeastwards, becoming light and patchy as it does so. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate southwest winds, veering northwesterly.

