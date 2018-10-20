Longford Writers' Competition in association with Aisling Children's Arts Festival

Longford is embracing and celebrating literature as a part of this years festival.

In association with the Aisling Children’s Art Festival and Creative Ireland Longford, Longford Writers' group held a competition which challenged the people of Longford to write a story for children.

The target audience was children aged from 5-8 years and the theme was open.

The entrants' stories had to be 500-1,000 words.

The closing date for entries was Saturday, September 1, and Children’s author Patricia Forde, whose book ‘The Wordsmith’ was shortlisted for the ‘CBI Book of the Year Award 2016,’ will choose the final five stories.

These stories, in turn, will then be judged by Longford’s toughest critics: the children.

The final judging will take place in Longford Library on Wednesday October 24 from 10am.

First place wins a €50 book voucher, second place receives €30 and third place receives €15.

All are welcome to the library on this day, so come down and see what the aspiring authors of Longford have to offer.