School Notes: Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford

Meán Scoil Mhuire Notes

By Transition Year Journalism

TY Trust

Bank of Ireland is collaborating with the school again this year as the bank of Mean Scoil Mhuire is open for business for the second year in a row. The school bank gives students the opportunity to open accounts with the Bank of Ireland and allows them to save money independently through the school. It began last Thursday the 11th of October and will run until Friday the 19th. We thank Brian McCarthy for all his help and we are really lucky that he will facilitate Finance Literacy Workshops in the school next week.

Fabiani Design Week

Fabiani kicked off design week on September 28th with an in-store designer event that three TY students were invited to attend. The event consisted of designers showcasing their collections and talking about their inspirations and their journey into the fashion industry. This was a fantastic opportunity as many TY students are participating in Junk Kouture this year.

Aisling Festival Celebrations

The Aisling Festival Open Day takes place this Sunday the 21st of October. Five TY students were invited to attend an event in Backstage Theatre last Wednesday October 10th to celebrate the launch of the festival this year and to acknowledge the hard work involved in creating this year’s supplement.

Exploring the meaning of life through Alpha

TY students are participating in the Alpha Course this year with Fr. Michael McGrath. This course enables students to ask questions about life, religion and explore their faith. Each class has a forty minute session every Tuesday and so far it is very enjoyable.

Concern Debating

There was great excitement in the school this week as Transition Year and Fifth Year students took part in trials for a place on our Senior Concern Debating team. After much argument, refutation and rebuttal the four successful students were Niamh O Brien, Ellen Kenny, Derfhinn Bushell and Adriana Voloshyna. Congratulations to these students and well done to all students who participated.