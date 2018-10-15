Energy efficient windows needed for Legan homes

New energy-efficient windows need to be fitted retrofitted in Legan homes, according to Cllr Paul Ross, who addressed Ballymahon Municipal Discrict at a recent meeting.

“The windows currently in the houses of Foxhall Crescent are of very, very poor quality,” said Cllr Ross.

“The windows are ill-fitting and letting in a lot of drafts.”

Ballymahon Cllr Pat O'Toole agreed that this is an extremely important issue for families in these homes.

“There's great work going on in the houses at St Matthews Park (Ballymahon), but there's the fallacy of ill-fitting windows and doors,” he said.

Read Also: Longford Lives: June Belton on art, musicals and making memories

