Longford companies urged to apply for Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards

Deloitte is calling on ambitious Longford companies to apply for the 2019 Best Managed Companies Awards, in association with Bank of Ireland.

The awards programme showcases the success of indigenous companies and acknowledges the contribution they make to the Irish economy.

The network of Best Managed Companies developed over the last decade now comprises 137 companies representing 26 of the 32 counties, employing over 46,000 people and delivering €2.4bn in export sales, all of which represent excellence in management abilities and practices across all the key functions of their business.

This year, given the increasing importance indigenous companies will play against the backdrop of a strong domestic economy, coupled with considerable change in international markets, the programme will be looking for companies which are preparing to scale in innovative and strategic ways.

The Best Managed Companies judging panel considers companies from every perspective, critiquing management performance and practices under the four pillars of strategy, capability, commitment, and financials. They also evaluate companies and their performance in relation to their peers, and the industries that they are operating in, to determine management success.

For further information and details of how to enter the awards, visit www.deloittebestmanaged.ie. The closing date for entries is Friday, September 28 2018. Companies that are successful at the end of this process will be announced in March 2019.