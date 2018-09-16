Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, the weather will be very unsettled this week with Monday night set to be very wet and windy as the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene passes over the country.

Today (Sunday) will be a mainly dry day with some sunny spells and just isolated showers, these most likely in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

Met Eireann states that much of Sunday night will be dry with clear spells however rain will move up over Munster and Connacht towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The rain will gradually clear northwards with some bright intervals developing however, cloud and rain will continue in western parts of Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Mild with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with freshening southerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, Monday night will see the remnants of tropical storm Helene passing over the country. This is expected to bring high intensity rainfall over a short time frame. The storm is expected to move quickly through the region clearing the rain overnight. Winds associated with the storm are currently expected to be strongest at sea and along the south and southeast coasts, with winds overland expected to be moderate to fresh, easterly in direction at first, then becoming cyclonic variable as the eye of the storm passes over. Met Eireann says that currently there is a strong signal that the strong winds will affect Waterford and the counties of south Leinster. Temperatures overnight will be 12 or 13 degrees at the lowest.

Met Eireann is forecasting that Tuesday will be a windy day with a moderate to fresh southwest wind, strong and gusty at the coasts. Temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees and it will be largely dry for much of the day, although there will be showers, especially on southern and western coasts. Tuesday night will be wet again with another spell of rain approaching. Lowest temperatures 9 or 10 degrees.

Wednesday is currently looking like being a wet day with heavy rain and strong southwest winds. The winds will back southerly during the day. Thursday is currently looking like the better of the days with rain clearing to showers and winds easing light southwest to west for a time. They will increase again later.

At present, Met Eireann is forecasting that the unsettled weather pattern will continue through to the weekend with breezy conditions and rain at times.

