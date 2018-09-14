Longford and Westmeath childcare providers and politicians to attend Early Childhood Ireland pre-Budget event

Early years providers from the Longford-Westmeath constituency will attend a special event in Dublin next month, aimed at highlighting the need for greater investment in childcare in Budget 2019.

The Early Childhood Ireland event will take place at Buswell’s Hotel – across from Leinster House – on Thursday, 4th October. Members of Early Childhood Ireland will travel from throughout the country to attend.

The organisation has 32 members in Longford and 80 in Westmeath, ranging from small, independently-owned childcare services to multi-site operators.

All members of the Oireachtas are being invited to the pre-Budget event – to meet their local childcare providers and find out more about why greater investment is needed in the sector.

Speaking in advance, Frances Byrne, Director of Policy and Advocacy with Early Childhood Ireland, said a strong turnout of providers and politicians is expected from Longford-Westmeath.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity for early years providers to meet directly with their elected representatives,” she said. “TDs and Senators from all major parties are expected to attend, and we look forward to having strong representation from Longford-Westmeath.

“As the membership organisation for early years providers nationwide, Early Childhood Ireland wants our national politicians to hear first-hand from local service-providers about the realities they face on the ground.

Our ‘Meet the Members’ event is the first of its kind and will provide a unique opportunity for hardworking providers to bring their concerns directly to their elected representatives. They will also call on politicians to recognise the need for greater investment, which must be a crucial part of Budget 2019.”

Ms. Byrne concluded: “Affordability for families goes hand-in-hand with quality for children and sustainability for providers. None of these things can be achieved without a significant and sustained increase in investment from Government.

“The voices of our members are a crucial part of this process and, with this event, members of the Oireachtas will have an opportunity to learn from their perspectives. Our members from Longford and Westmeath will play a key role in this event.”

Further information about Early Childhood Ireland’s pre-Budget ‘Meet the Members’ event is available at www.earlychildhoodireland.ie.