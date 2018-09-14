Longford/Westmeath TD slams government's "publicity fatigue " over housing plans

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy has said the Government’s repeated announcements of housing plans are causing publicity fatigue among those most in need of a home.

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy has said the Government’s repeated announcements of housing plans are causing publicity fatigue among those most in need of a home.Deputy Troy was commenting following this weeks launch of a new land agency that aims to build landbanks across public and private lands for housing development. The agency forms part of the Project 2040 plan announced last February.

The local TD said many of the schemes have already been previously announced as part of the six separate housing plans Fine Gael has launched since 2011 Construction 2020, Social Housing Strategy 2020, Re-Building Ireland 2016, 2012 Capital Plan, 2015 Capital Plan & 2018 National Development Plan.

He said, “This new agency bears a lot of similarity to the Land Aggregation Scheme set up in 2010 and the role of the Housing Agency subsequently set up in 2012. This begs the question will these new agency actual deliver new units or is it simply old wine in new bottles?

“The Government is publicity rich and delivery poor. All the while, ordinary people are left struggling to buy their own home or languishing on public housing waiting lists.

"We have all grown tired of the years of announcements of claims to overcome this crisis in housing. Every week I meet people at my clinics I meet people who simply cannot afford to buy a house due to the inflated prices and the large deposit now required.

“For the Government’s own target of delivering one third affordable homes to be met, it must be backed up by an Affordable Housing Purchase Scheme.

“This means providing homes in the areas most affected by the lack of affordability, at a cost of €160,000. These houses should be available foremost to those with an income between €30,000- €80,000 given that this is the bracket struggling to afford homes.

“Fianna Fáil is committed to pressing for such a comprehensive scheme in the upcoming budget.” Deputy Troy concluded.