Cllr Micheál Carrigy calls on Minister for Finance to retain 9% Vat rate for tourism

A local councillor is calling on the Minister for Finance to retain the 9% VAT rate for tourism in the next Budget.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy said the tourism sector nationally accounted for 7.7% of the total employment in the economy and over 54,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs had been created within the industry since the rate was reduced a number of years ago.

“With the development by Failte Ireland of the Hidden Heartlands brand and the opening of the Royal Canal Greenway next year, Longford and the midlands will be a destination for tens of thousands of tourists in the years ahead,” he added.

“For us to remain competitive internationally and to help us develop our county and region as a tourism destination, it is important that the 9% rate will remain.”

