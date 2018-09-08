Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, Sunday is set to be a nicer day than today although there will still be some showers around.

The national forecaster is expecting further outbreaks of rain tonight but dry periods also. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

According to Met Eireann tomorrow, Sunday will be a bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become increasingly confined to Ulster and Connacht during the afternoon, where a few may be heavy. Highest temperatures will be in the range of 14 to 18 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds will strengthen near western and northern coasts later in the day.

