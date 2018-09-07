Met Éireann weekend weather forecast

According to Met Éireann, we are in for some clear skies this weekend but there is also plenty of rain in the forecast for the coming weekend.

The national forecaster states that there will be cloudy, misty weather in all areas overnight, with persistent rain becoming widespread over the southern half of the country. Rain will be heavy over parts of Munster, with a risk of spot flooding. Some hill and coastal fog also. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees.

There will be a cloudy, misty start to Saturday, with outbreaks of rain, heavy in southern parts of Munster and Leinster. A clearance will develop over Ulster and much of Connacht in the morning. It will extend southwards slowly meaning that the rain is likely to persist over south Munster and parts of Leinster until evening. Highest temperatures 15 to 17 degrees. Fresh southwest winds in southern coastal counties, but winds light elsewhere.

According to Met Eireann, it will be cloudy and misty on Saturday night, with some rain and drizzle in many places. Some fog patches too but it should dry out in many places later. Southerly winds will veer westerly and freshen. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will see the best of the weather this weekend. The Met Eireann forecast is for some showery rain in Atlantic coastal counties. However it will remain mainly dry and bright elsewhere, with occasional sunny spells. Top temperatures from 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly winds. Dry overnight on Sunday night with slack breezes. It will again be misty with patches of fog in places. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees

Met Eireann is expecting some dry, bright weather to start the week on Monday with sunny spells, but cloudy, damp conditions are due in off the Atlantic during the second half of the day. The rain will be heavy in places. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

