Met Éireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Éireann, we are in for a dry and warm day on Saturday once early cloud clears.

The national forecaster says the day will start rather cloudy and misty but it will be a largely dry day and some sunshine will break through. Feeling warm and humid with highest temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees. Winds will be light southwest or variable.

Also watch: Backing the Dubs: 'I'm from Longford but it's not my fault'

Saturday night will be mostly dry, but during the night it will become cloudy once again with patches of mist thickening to fog and drizzle.

Tonight will be mild and misty with patchy light rain and drizzle and temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy and misty. It will gradually brighten up and become warm and humid. The best of any sunny spells will be in the south. pic.twitter.com/ynm6wFnyG4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 31, 2018

By Sunday morning there'll be light rain on west facing coasts. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees and rather humid with light variable or southerly winds.

Also read: Longford author shortlisted for 'Not the Booker' Prize