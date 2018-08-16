Abbeylara fundraiser for Street Children of India

A fundraiser will be held in Abbeylara Community Centre Co. Longford in aid of the Street Children of India Saturday, August 18. Support for this fantastic event is hugely encouraged and all donations towards the cause are greatly appreciated.

Nuala O'Connell (nee Sheridan), Crosshaven Co. Cork and a native of Moxham Street Granard first went to India in 1998 only to discover the heart breaking poverty, hunger and sadness among many of the children she saw on the streets and decided she would have to do something about it.

Since then, Nuala began to fundraise and do what she could to help the children in Bangalore, India to provide them with shelter, food and education. To date, she has worked with 2 schools that have over 950 children.

It is not easy to start a venture like this but over the years she has raised and received generous donations from fundraisers in her own community in Crosshaven Co. Cork and here in this area her sister-in-law Gertie Sheridan and family of Abbeylara have organised many successful events over the past few years.

The latest fundraiser will take place in the Community Centre in Abbeylara on Saturday, August 18. Mary O’Connor and Pat Kelly will provide the entertainment for a Social Dance. There will be a raffle for many valuable prizes. Admission is €10 and light refreshments will be served. Your support for this worthy cause would be immensely appreciated.

Speaking of the fundraiser, O’ Connell says “I see the rewards that have been granted to these children, that have been profited from the kindness of these donations. But I must continue what I started over there as there is always more children that need help. Within one of the schools that has over 650 children between the ages of 3-15, all from the slums of Bengalore, we are hoping to raise enough money to provide one daily meal for each child for the year at the school. I would love if you could come along and support this worthy cause and listen to all the works that have been done to date.”

Nuala's fundraising reminds us to do more for those less fortunate than ourselves. As the saying goes, “A child without education is like a bird without wings” and it is somewhat comforting to know that we can help these children with a donation from the comfort of our own community and those nearby thanks to fundraisers such as this.