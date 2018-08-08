Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

According to Met Eireann, we are in for a mix of sunshine, showers and thunder in the coming days up to the weekend.

The national weather forecast states that showers will largely become confined to Atlantic coastal counties tonight, however some of these will remain heavy with the slight risk of thunder. Generally dry elsewhere with long clear spells and a few isolated mist patches. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, in light southwest breezes.

There will be sunshine and scattered showers on Thursday. The showers will mainly affect western areas at first, but the showers will gradually become more widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening, some heavy with a risk of thunder. Top temperatures generally 15 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius, in moderate southwest to west breeze which will be occasionally gusty.

According to Met Eireann, showers will become increasingly confined to western and northern areas on Thursday night with clear spells developing for many. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius in mainly light southwest breezes.

A few heavier showers are possible in the east and north on Friday morning, but the showers will ease from the south, becoming increasingly isolated during the afternoon. Top temperatures 15 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes. Increasingly humid air will spread northeastwards over the country on Friday night, with patchy rain and drizzle developing.

