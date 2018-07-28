Longford Leader Motors: Lexus drives in with first seven seat model

The new seven-seater from Lexus, the RX 450hL, is now available in Ireland with prices starting from €82,450.

The launch last May marks Lexus’ first seven-seater model available to the Irish market, reaching a new audience for the luxury car brand.

Available in two grade options, Luxury and Premium, this self-charging hybrid electric encompasses the elegant coupé styling of the RX, but with the RX 450hL measuring 110mm longer, which allows for two additional seats.

Exclusive design

To facilitate the additional two seats and still offer excellent head room and luggage space, the RX 450hL has an exclusively designed rear quarter panel, rear glass, roof, rear bumper and spoiler, as well as having a side curtain shield airbags to better protect third row passengers, and Lexus Safety Sense as standard.

The RX 450hL does not compromise on space, packing in spacious boot room featuring the longest length behind the third row in the segment.

In addition, the third-row seats feature electric folding in combination with individual air conditioning as standard, which is unique to the RX 450hL in its segment.

Given the vehicle has been designed as a seven-seater, the RX 450hL provides consistent luxury, comfort and convenience throughout.

As well as these features, it allows the second-row seats to slide an additional 30mm to 150mm, depending on passenger needs. Ian Corbett, Head of Lexus Ireland said they were delighted to welcome the first seven-seater Lexus model to retailers in Ireland.

"The RX 450hL is perfect for families who want a premium self-charging hybrid but who require that third-row seating for children and still have room in the boot for luggage and all that comes with a bigger family," he said.

"The RX 450hL has a range of unique advantages to enhance the comfort of 7 passengers as well as our latest Lexus Safety System technology which has a 5 star Euro NCAP rating”.

Features

The RX 450hL Luxury key features are — 20" alloy wheels, 5-twin-spoke design, Intelligent parking assist sensors, front and rear, Smart power back door, Lexus Safety System, 3-spoke, leather trimmed steering wheel electrically multi-adjustable, three zone electronic climate control, Smooth leather upholstery front seats, electrically multi-adjustable 8-way (driver and passenger), 2-way lumbar support (driver), driver’s seat with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, door mirrors, electric, auto fold with electro chromatic (auto-dimming) and memory, Lexus Premium Navigation, 12-speaker Pioneer® audio system, 12.3" multi-information display, operated by Remote Touch.

The RX 450hL Premium adds - 20" alloy wheels, 5-spoke design, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), heated steering wheel, semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats (second row), 15-speaker Mark Levinson® Premium Surround and much more.

