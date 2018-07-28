Woman at Longford District Court accused of stealing from mother-in-law

A Longford woman has been charged with stealing more than €3500 from her mother-in-law over the space of six months.

Colette Lattimore, of 89 Springlawn, Longford, came before a sitting of Longford District Court last week accused of fraudulently obtaining €3570 on various dates between February and July of this year.

Sergeant Paddy McGirl told the court that the accused was charged with 20 separate counts of withdrawing money from the same ATM machine in Longford town while using the alleged injured party’s bank card.

The sum of monies taken from a Bank of Ireland machine at 68 Main Street, Longford ranged in value from €460 to €20.

Sgt McGirl, at that point, revealed the alleged injured party was the defendant’s mother-in-law.

“While staying with the injured party, she obtained the injured party’s bank card and made 20 withdrawals from the same ATM,” he claimed.

Asked how much the alleged withdrawals in total amounted to, Sgt McGirl said the final figure stood at €3570.

No admissions or indications of a plea were submitted to the court with defence solicitor Frank Gearty asking for disclosure of statements and documents relating to the case.

The matter was subsequently put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on September 25.