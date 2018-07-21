Ganly’s July giveaway

The much-anticipated Annual Giveaway event starts in all Ganly stores on Thursday July 19 and promises to be as popular as ever with its combination of low prices and free gifts available to customers.

The scope of this local promotion has grown every year and is now firmly implanted in people’s mind as a must-visit event when looking for value in building materials, fittings, appliances, furniture or gifts for the home.

“It’s a crazy four days,” said Ganly’s Managing Director, Michael Ganly.

“It’s busy, it’s crowded, there are queues and sell-outs but the atmosphere is electric and fun. My staff are amazing and work longer hours to make sure everyone is taken care of.”

Much has been written about the success of this local company, growing as it has from employing four people to a work force in excess of 100 today and about to celebrate 30 years as a family owned and operated company in 2019.

Over these many years, the company has employed generations of families, supported local businesses and has shown a commitment to local charities and community events that is laudable.

Michael Ganly is quick to point out that “at the end of the day this is a Sales event with reduced prices and excellent value, but it’s also an opportunity for me to say thank you to all my customers who, without their support over the years would not make this giveaway, or the success of the company possible.”

Michael’s energy, and his passion for the industry of which he is such a vital part, is infectious and you can’t help but wish him many more years of successful giveaways.

