Longford District Court: Woman put off road for four years

Judge Seamus Hughes remanded a woman who failed to appear at two previous court sittings in custody last week.

Serena Maguire, 74 Rialto Court, Dublin 8 was brought before last week’s District Court sitting to face a number of road traffic charges.

Sergeant James Buckley gave evidence of arresting Ms Maguire at 3:20pm the previous afternoon before charging Ms Maguire at Mullingar Garda Station.

He said Ms Maguire made no reply to each of the charges before handing her a true copy of her respective charge sheets.

Sgt Buckley added he also executed two bench warrants that were outstanding from Dundalk and Dublin District Courts, revealing both were effectively “warrants on warrants.”

As he was asked by Judge Hughes how he came across Ms Maguire, Sgt Buckley said he had inadvertently stopped her at a garda checkpoint as she travelled with her partner.

In defence, Brid Mimnagh said Ms Maguire was “not in a good place” following the untimely death of her mother.

Judge Hughes was quick to respond to that pretext as he looked down at one of Ms Maguire’s outstanding bench warrants which dates back to February.

“Her mother was still alive in February and she failed to show up then,” queried the judge.

Sgt Buckley said Ms Maguire was no stranger to failing to appear with six previous bench warrants having been taken out against her.

Ms Mimnagh swiftly interjected by contending her client had assured her she would appear at her next court date.

“It is Tuesday,” replied Judge Hughes.

“If it was Friday I would listen to you.”

Ms Mimnagh, not for the want of trying, did her best to alter the judge’s thinking, adding Ms Maguire was “very anxious” to be granted bail.

“And I am anxious to give it to her,” responded Judge Hughes.

“”But she isn’t getting it and she knows why she isn’t getting it.”

He consequently remanded her in custody until last Thursday.

In doing so, he also handed down a €250 fine to the defendant along with a four year driving ban after Ms Maguire entered a guilty plea to driving without insurance earlier this month in Kinnegad.

“She got the car for €100 and was driving to Athlone to try and sell the car,” said Ms Mimnagh.

The court, at that juncture, learned that Ms Maguire had been convicted of no insurance in February 2017 and also fined €250.

As he issued a four year disqualification and €250 fine to Ms Maguire for having no driver’s licence in place at the time, he cautioned her against being tempted to drive without insurance in the future.

“If you are caught driving again with no insurance it is highly likely you will go to prison,” he told her.