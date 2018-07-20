Mullahoran GFC to host Country Music Festival

Country music fans are in for a treat this weekend as the Mullahoran GFC grounds prepare to host some of the biggest names in country for the Country Music Festival.

The festival takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 20, 21 and 22 and so far tickets have been selling well. This is a new venture for the club and all monies raised will go back into Mullahoran GFC.

This will be a proper country music festival, with provisions for camping, as well as B&B deals available for those who want a bit more comfort for the weekend.

And, while the fine weather may have broken last weekend, the organisers are hopeful that the sunshine will return this weekend.

The festival will kick off on the Friday night with Derek Ryan and Alanna Maher taking to the stage, while on Saturday, Lisa McHugh and Ciaran Rosney will entertain the masses.

Sunday will be just as exciting with Johnny Brady and Cliona Hagan taking to the stage to finish up the festival.

Doors for each of the festival events will open at 7.30pm each night and tickets cost €20 per night or €50 for a weekend pass.

This is a strictly over 18s event. Tickets can be purchased online or from Micsin's & Sheridan's in Kilcolgy or Lynch's Gala in Killydoon.