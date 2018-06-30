Longford's James Cawley urging people to take part in AMC Awareness Pie Challenge

Today, Saturday, June 30, is AMC Awareness Day and Drumlish's James Cawley, Chairperson of the Arthrogryposis Association of Ireland, is asking you to: ACCEPT - RECORD - UPLOAD - DONATE for AMCs 2018 awareness campaign!!

James explained, "The last 4/5 years I went on a mission to raise awareness of my disability Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, known as AMC.



"With your support my awareness campaign has grown from strength to strength over the years with friends sharing snaps wearing blue, multiple local awareness fundraisers, celebrities & politicians (including our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar) wearing blue along with a trip of a life time to South Africa in which I gave talks on positive living and was one of the first with a physical disability to go shark diving all for awareness of AMC.

"With my current powered chair I got a chair riser on my wheelchair and this allows me to raise to 5ft enabling me to do "normal" activities like everyone else: going to the ATM, writing on my white board at work and of course to have a pint at the bar at the weekend. This piece of equipment not standard with all wheelchairs only costs €1,000 in which the HSE will not fund!



"The goal is to reach €3,000 to provide or assist in the purchase of 3 chair risers so 3 people in wheelchairs can experience life at 5ft.



"This year I propose The AMC Pie Challenge along with clodagh ó Connor, also called the "ArthroPIEposis" Challenge.



"It's a fun activity for all the family involving the tossing a pie in a person’s face either by another person or self-administered, to promote awareness of the condition Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congentia (AMC) and encourage donations for the above cause. This challenge will run all day on Saturday, June 30, the official AMC Awareness Day.

"So, I will start and nominate some of you in the hope that you will nominate others.



1. Nominated participants should be filmed having a pie tossed in a person’s face and then nominating others to do the same.



2. Nominated participants are encouraged to do this throughout international AMC awareness day June 30th and donate €2 to the Arthrogryposis Association of Ireland on the following link http://www.idonate.ie/ Arthropieposisirel



3. Videos and nominations should be shared via Social Media to encourage others to participate and donate using these Hashtags:



#ArthroPIEposisChallenge #WearBlueForAMC



Wear blue on June 30 and Pie one of your loved ones in the face!