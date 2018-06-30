Top award for Lough Rynn Castle

Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens is delighted to announce that they have won the Wedding Venue of the Year Connacht category at the Wedding Journal Reader Awards 2018.

The Wedding Journal Reader Awards 2018 winners were announced on Sunday June 24 in the Ballsbridge Hotel, at a glamorous black tie ceremony.

Hundreds of guests representing the country’s finest wedding businesses and services gathered at the stylish event to celebrate the winners of Ireland’s most prestigious annual wedding awards.

The winners were chosen by the readers of the very popular wedding magazine, The Wedding Journal.

The categories in the Wedding Journal Reader Awards cover every possible service offered to brides and grooms around the country, from bands and stationery, to venues and photographers.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us, we are thrilled to be recognized in this way by the very many brides and grooms who took time to vote through the Wedding Journal Magazine and website, it’s a true testament to all the hard working team here at the Hotel,” said Ruth Conlon, Sales & Marketing Manager at Lough Rynn Castle after hearing that the Mohill venue had taken the coveted title.