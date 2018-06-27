Midlands dentist bites back in court amid allegations of secret surveillance from rival

A dentist has claimed before the High Court that he and his staff were put under surveillance by secret camera's installed by another dentist.

The claim has been made by Michael Maguire against James Hiney, who operate their separate dental practices out of a building they co-own at Market Point, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The two had run their businesses at the premises successfully for some years.

In recent times Mr Maguire says that relationship has decayed to the point that the environment between the dentists is "toxic".

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Maguire said that as the relationship unravelled there have been a host of issues between the two, ranging from petty complaints to serious allegations of criminal behaviour between the two.

He said Mr Hiney has made allegations against him, including assault, defamation, harassment, vandalism, and the withholding of information from insurers about the building, which Mr Maguire denies.

Negotiations aimed at resolving the dispute have not succeeded, he said.

As a result of a number of recent events, Mr Maguire seeks various orders against Mr Hiney.

These include orders preventing the defendant from monitoring and carrying out surveillance on Mr Maguire's employees, that his patients are not solicited by the defendant and any proposed construction works at the premises be halted.

Mr Maguire also seeks orders that all data including patient lists be returned to him as well as an order for damages.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Costello granted Mr Maguire permission, on an ex parte basis, to serve short notice of proceedings against Mr Hiney.

Stephen Byrne Bl for Mr Maguire said there were a number of matters that were of serious and immediate concern to his client.

There first was related to the installation of security cameras in the building by Mr Hiney, which counsel said were put in without Mr Maguire's consent.

Last April counsel said members of Mr Maguire's staff noticed a small cavity in the false ceiling above the reception area.

The hole had a secret camera, wiring and a microphone.

This has been reported to the Gardai.

Counsel said Mr Maguire's staff and patient's activities, personal files and patient data were captured by the camera.

Counsel said Mr Hiney's solicitor said in correspondence the camera was installed on the advice of Gardai over an alleged theft of money from the premises, and that it was focused on his (Hineys) staff.

This is not accepted by Mr Maguire, counsel said, as a specialist firm who carried out a report on the camera showed an image from the camera showing Mr Maguire's staff working at their part of the reception desk.

Mr Maguire, counsel added, also says the defendant has engaged in a marketing campaign, including sending text messages, in an effort to solicit his patients

Among those patients who received messages from Mr Hiney's business was Mr Maguire's wife, counsel said.

Counsel said his client is concerned that his patient's details were obtained from a backup computer server that contained records which the defendant removed from the shared premises and has not returned.

Counsel said Mr Maguire's other concern was that Mr Hiney has engaged to people to commence works on the exterior of the premises in early July.

The matter will return before the court later this week.

Also read: Ceann Comhairle to guest speak at Farrell Clan Silver Jubilee Rally in Longford