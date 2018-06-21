Met Éireann forecasts 'heat wave' on the way

A heat wave is on the cards for the last week of June with Met Éireann predicting 'very warm or even hot' weather ahead.

After a damp start to Wednesday and a couple of cold nights, the second half of the week is looking promising and the weeked is expected to bring fine sunny weather.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend but it is expected to get hotter next week.

"Values climbing further into next week with possible heat wave conditions setting in," says the forecaster's latest prediction.

After a rather dull, damp and breezy start, Wednesday will become dry with sunny spells for most. In the northwest of the country there'll be light passing showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, the higher values in the southeast, coolest along northern coasts. Northwest breezes will be moderate, occasionally fresh in strength.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in light northerly breezes.

Thursday, will be a dry day with sunny spells and light northerly breezes. Highest temperatures will range 14 to 18 degrees. It will be dry with long clear spells and light northerly breezes. Rather cool, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, possibly dipping lower locally in a few rural spots.

Dry with sunny spells and light northerly breezes on Friday. Highest temperatures will range 14 to 19 degrees Celsius (north to south). Feeling pleasantly mild by mid-afternoon.

Saturday is expected to be dry, calm and mostly sunny with just wispy high cloud about generally. It will be very mild or even warm with maxima of 18 to 23 degrees Celsius, warmest inland and across the south.

Sunday will be the warmer day of the two this weekend, again with long spells of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will range 19 to 24 degrees Celsius, with local sea breezes as of mid-afternoon.

Next week will be very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with sunshine prevailing. The warmest weather so far this year possibly on the way through this extended settled spell.

