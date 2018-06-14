Check your lotto ticket folks! €2.9 million lotto jackpot winning ticket bought in Cavan

Lotto fever has gripped Cavan today with a ticket sold in the County scooping last night’s (Wednesday June 13) mega €2,895,277 million Lotto jackpot.

And the shop that sold the golden ticket is marking its second Lotto Jackpot win in five years!

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was sold on Tuesday Junr 12 at the Spa XL Service Station in Swanlibar, Co. Cavan. The small village of Swanlibar is situated in the north-west of Co. Cavan, close to the Fermanagh border.

A delighted owner of the Spa XL Service Station, Francis O’Reilly said: “We’re certainly lucky up this part of the country. We sold a €2 million Lotto Jackpot ticket in 2013. We are just thrilled for one of our lucky customers this morning. The town is going absolutely bananas checking their tickets since the crack of dawn but we don’t have any word on who the winner is just yet. We do get some passing trade coming through the town but the majority of our customers would be local so we’re hoping that one of them has won this truly life-changing prize,” he said.

This is the 5th Lotto jackpot win so far this year with jackpot prizes exceeding €24million. Since the Lotto game was launched over 30 years ago, 29 winning Lotto jackpots have been won in Cavan with players sharing over €55 million in jackpot prizes alone.

The winning Lotto numbers were:

05, 21, 25, 29, 41, 43 and the Bonus 31



The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

So check your tickets – you could be a €2.9 million euro richer!

