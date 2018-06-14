Official opening held for state of the art Mill Bridge

The official opening of the Mill Bridge at Longford County Council Headquarters took place yesterday, Wednesday June 13.



A sizeable crowd attended the opening of the new bridge on Great Water street. The bridge was blessed by Fr James McKiernan while Cllr Martin Mulleady, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, spoke on behalf of the Council. Chief Executive Paddy Mahon also spoke at the event.



Buidling for the bridge began in early 2018. The state of the art Mill Bridge crosses over the Camlin, making access to the Mall quicker and easier.



