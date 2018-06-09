Gallic town twinning trip in 'Full Swing as Longford gets set for Noyal-Châtillon-sur-Seiche

A group of musicians known as “Full Swing” are travelling with a delegation from Longford County Council to Noyal-Châtillon-sur-Seiche on Thursday, June 14.

They will be joined by singer Aoife Mulligan, Edgeworthstown and harpist Áine McLoughlin, Ardagh.

Full Swing are an established Trad band and are comprised of Lorna Beer, Mikey Doyle, Ciarán Mulligan, Laura Pakenham, Harry Reynolds and Eoin Walsh – they are all members of Joe Callaghan CCE and hail from the Edgeworthstown area.

They had the honour of performing for the French delegation who visited Longford in March 2018 as part of the Longford Twinning events, and the visitors were so impressed with the band that the Mayor of Noyal-Châtillon-sur-Seiche invited them to travel over to take part in a festival to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Twinning between Longford town and Noyal in Brittany, France.

They are all very excited at this opportunity and grateful to Mary Carleton-Reynolds for all her support and encouragement to them.

Longford GAA have also come on board and provided each member of the band with a Longford jersey which they will wear with pride at various functions in Noyal.

In addition to preparing for their trip to France, this band have been working hard gigging in local pubs and performing at functions and even found time to compete in the “Battle of the Bands” ran by Mullahoran CCE – for which they came in 2nd place in the Senior band category!

