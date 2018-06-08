Longford car registrations down 5.5% on this time last year

Car registrations in Longford at the end of May were down 5.5% on the same period last year.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new car registrations for the month of May were up slightly by 1.47% (6,080) when compared to May 2017 (5,992).

Registrations year to date remain 4.32% (85,933) down on the same period last year (89,815).

New Light Commercial Vehicle registrations (LCV) were up 12.5% (1,644) on May 2017 (1,461) and year to date are up 5.9% (15,943).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) have declined 4.2% for the month of May (228) compared to the same month last year (238) and are down 7.7% (1,385) year to date.

Imported Used Cars have shown an increase of 18.35% for the month of May 2018 (8,979) when compared to May 2017 (7,587) while year to date they are 13% (43,738) ahead of 2017 (38,698).

“The volume of Used imports is clearly the dominant feature and is continuing to impact negatively on the new car market,” SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said.

“The slight increase in New car registrations for the month of May is not an indication of improvement, rather a case of altered timing in hire drive registrations with 470 more registered in May this year while the overall total for the year to date is actually 13 cars behind 2017.

“In line with earlier predictions Electric Vehicle (EV) sales have increased from 370 in 2017 to 512 this year. The number of Imported Used Electric Vehicles also increased from 165 to 280 this year.

“We would expect to see registrations of new EVs increase further as more new models come to market. The market share based on fuel type for the year to Date up to the end of May was: Diesel 55.6%, Petrol 37.9%, Hybrid 5.4%, Plug-in Hybrid 0.5%, Electric Vehicle 0.6%.”

Read Also: Car stolen in Longford as owner pays for fuel

Longford to host 'Back In 5' parking campaign