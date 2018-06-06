Was winning €17m EuroMillions lotto ticket sold in Longford? Check your numbers

Check your EuroMillions lotto ticket this morning – you might have won €17m!

One lucky Irish winner has scooped the jackpot worth €17m.

The winning numbers drawn were 9, 15, 22, 39, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 4 and 5.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said there was "great excitement" following the win.

She said that there was no indication yet as to where in the country the ticket was sold.

There are also no details yet as to whether it was a single player or a syndicate who bought the ticket.

This is the first EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland this year.