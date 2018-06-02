Longford town's St John's NS 'Eco Rangers' shortlisted for award

St John's National School, Longford town is among the final twelve schools shortlisted for Bord na Móna's first annual Eco Rangers Awards.

The Bord na Móna Eco Rangers schools programme saw a record number of 660 schools sign up across the country.

Clement Farrar, Teacher, St John's NS, expressed his joy at making the shortlist.

He said, “Participation in the Eco Rangers’s project has been an absolutely fantastic experience for our entire school.

“We have not just learned all about Irish flora and fauna, but actually experienced it on our various Eco Safaris.

“Not only have we discovered the vast biodiversity in our surrounding area in Longford but we have also discovered the amazing opportunities open to us in our very own school garden, which up until this year was unused and overgrown.

“We feel participating in the Eco Rangers project is just the start of a much deeper connection between the entire St John’s NS community and the biodiversity within our school grounds and surrounding area.

“We look forward to building on this great over the coming years.’"

The Eco Rangers Awards will be presented today Wednesday, May 30 in Lough Boora Discovery Park.

Sara Byrne, Brand Manager at Bord na Móna, congratulated St John's on making the shortlist.

Ms Byrne said, “The Eco Rangers programme is about encouraging schools to make a small change and to get back outside, reconnect with nature and to protect the habitats near them.

“The awards mean that we can recognise the efforts of the schools and showcase the changes that are happening across the country.”