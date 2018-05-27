Mattie Fox: Days of sweet innocence long gone

The story told above was the only way to avoid spewing outrage and disappointment at how Ireland has become such a threatening place.

The days of sweet innocence are long gone, replaced by shocking tales, both social and political.

On the political front, all respect for the voters is virtually a thing of the past.

Few care anymore, about anything except their pensions. Some do, of course, in all parties there are genuine people who really do care but there’s a widespread absence of accountability throughout the political system.

The days of blaming anyone was further eroded when the Civil Liability (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Dáil last November, was itself amended following a proposal by Charlie Flanagan, the Justice Minister, who recognised “the input of my colleague the Minister for health”.

The relevant section which originally was drafted to read: “Where a patient safety incident occurs in the course of the provision by a health service provider of a health service to a patient, the health service provider must make an open disclosure.”

Following Mr Flanagan’s intervention the amendment was changed to “may make” instead of “must make”.

Well now we know how that plan came to pan out.

Meanwhile, last week, we also learned of a girl, just 14 years of age was brutally beaten to death.

Abusing innocence.

We feel helpless in the face of such morally vacuous, disgusting behavior and can only wonder where will it all end?

In the space of the week another girl was abducted.

What’s Ireland, in 2018, becoming?

Perhaps it’s time to consider if there’s a devil loose among us.

Read Also: Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: We have not learned any lessons from our history of concealment

Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Time to give energetic Longford entrepreneurs a fighting chance

