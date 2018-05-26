Longford District Court: Altercation with door staff

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was sentenced to 100 hours community service following a hearing into the matter.

John Nevin (38), St Martin’s, Cooleny, Shroid, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Longford on December 17 last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Mark Mahon said that on the date in question Garda Rosney observed the defendant in an altercation with door staff in Longford town.

“He was pushing the staff and was aggressive and highly intoxicated,” the Sergeant added.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor said that on the night, his client was was out drinking.

“He is not working in recent months, but is engaging with an employment agency at the moment,” the solicitor continued.

“He has five children and hasn’t been in any trouble in seven years.

“Mr Nevin also apologised to gardaí for his behaviour.”

After the defendant was deemed suitable for community service, Judge Hughes handed down 100 hours in lieu of two months in prison.