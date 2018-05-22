€50m fund to be created for best solutions to Ireland’s social issues

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Seán Kyne TD has announced the Government’s commitment to match private philanthropic donations raised by Social Innovation Fund Ireland.

“I am proud to announce significant support for Social Innovation Fund Ireland’s ground breaking work,” he added, before pointing out that in just three years the Fund had demonstrated that Ireland’s communities were innovating to tackle the social issues that affected them.

“With grant funds and business supports, they can grow and spread; for example, this year CareBright opened Ireland’s first purpose-built community for people living with dementia. This model was first developed in the Netherlands and will enable people living with dementia in rural Ireland to live just like they would in their own homes, but with extra supports.”

Meanwhile the Minister spoke about COPE Galway.

He said the initiative had developed an innovative fresh meal product which catered for the dietary needs of the country’s ageing population.

“This product,” he continued, “Is not currently being catered for outside of hospitals and nursing homes and enables older people with specific dietary needs to live at home.

“Social innovation has a key role to play at a national and community level in supporting healthy and inclusive communities.

“Fulfilling this Programme for Government commitment has been a key priority for me since my appointment last year,” he added.