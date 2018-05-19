Longford District Court: Jailed for stealing from local stores

A man who appeared at Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was sentenced to prison following a hearing into the matter.

Mark Kelly, 14 Cartron Breac, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with theft at Loughrey’s Pharmacy, Harbour Row, Longford on May 3, 2018.

He was also further charged with stealing goods from Heatons, Ballymahon Street, Longford on May 7, last.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on May 3 at approximately 11:20am, the defendant entered Loughrey’s Pharmacy, gathered a number of items to the value of €117 and left the store without paying.

“On another occasion, Mr Kelly entered Heatons where he gathered up a number of items, put the clothes on and then left the store without paying for the goods,” the Sergeant continued, before pointing out that the value of the goods taken in that incident amounted to €150.

The court then heard that the defendant had 29 previous convictions and was endeavoring to battle his own personal difficulties.

In mitigation, Mr Kelly’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client had a heroin addiction and had “slipped again”.

“He did a full course in Cuan Mhuire, came out clean and then slipped,” continued Mr Quinn.

“He acknowledges that he has to do the course again.”

Meanwhile, the court went on to hear that while the defendant had a serious drug addiction he was endeavouring to deal with matters.

“The drugs are the problem here,” added Mr Quinn.

“If he was given the opportunity, he would go into Cuan Mhuire and do the course again.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes sentenced Mr Kelly to four months in prison.