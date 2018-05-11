Kitty Kiernan's personal items withdrawn from auction

The vanity case and photographs belonging to Granard woman, Kitty Kiernan, who was the fiancée of Irish revolutionary leader and politician Michael Collins, were withdrawn from auction at the weekend.

The items were due to go under the hammer during the ‘Eclectic Collector Sale’ at Whyte's auctioneers on Molesworth Street, Dublin on Saturday, May 5.

However, Lot 117, which was expected to attract bids of up to €6,000 and had generated significant national media attention, was withdrawn prior to auction.

