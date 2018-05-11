Great day out promised at County Longford Show and Country Fair on Sunday, July 1

The County Longford Show & Country Fair will take place at Lisnamuck, Longford on the lands of the Plunkett Family on Sunday, July 1.

The schedule is now available from the Secretary , Bernie Whyte, on 087 6334313 or can be viewed on the website at www.longfordshow.ie.

Indoor and outdoor tradestand bookings are now being taken by Vicky Twaddle on 086 1996770 . The show has a designated Indoor Creative Longford tent to cater for local crafters/food producers at a very reasonable fee and if you would like to be included please contact Vicky immediately as spaces are filling fast.



The show has a prize fund of €40,000 with additional classes in many sections and substantial prize money to be won. Music on the day will be provided by two local musicians, namely Seamus Farrell and David Kiernan and many more.

There will be the usual dancing displays and a jiving event is also being planned by the show entertainment officer Marissa Hebron, who can be contacted on 086 1916456, if anyone would like to be involved.

Marissa has a fun filled day planned for children of all ages. The Rare Breeds corner will include for the first time Alpacas and the ever popular Highland Cattle and Pigs will be on display.



Cynthia Geelan Cruise along with Olive Quinn have a packed schedule of classes for the craft tent and Cynthia can be contacted on 087 1341139.



The Show are delighted to announce they are holding the Western and Midland Charolais Club Calf Championship and John Whitney will be taking the cattle entries on 087 8139564.

