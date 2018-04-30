Longford Bealtaine Festival 2018 Programme of Events in Co Longford

The Bealtiane Festival kicks off this week and everyone is being invited to support all local events where possible. They are free, unless otherwise stated, but please feel free to contact Longford Library; email mreynolds@longfordcoco.ie or tel: 043-3341124 if you have any queries.

ABBEYLARA: Tea Dance, Abbeylara Parish Centre at 5pm on May 3



EDGEWORTHSTOWN: Friday, May 4th: Edgeworthstown Tea Dance 12– 1.30pm. in ‘The Green’ Edgeworthstown. Hosted by the local ARA. All welcome. Contact Des Skelly to book your place on 087-2951756.

LONGFORD TOWN: Friday, May 4th and Saturday, May 5th: From Under the Bed (Drama) in Backstage Theatre. 8pm By Seamus O’Rourke. www.backstage.ie or call 043-3347888. €16-€18.

ARDAGH: Sunday, May 6th and May 20th: Bealtaine Family Event at Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre. 12pm to 2pm. Limited numbers so booking is essential. Workshop for creating costumes for An Táin and storytelling. Book: 086-3027602.

DRUMLISH: Wed, May 9th: An afternoon of story and song with Monaduff Active Retirement. All welcome to Drumlish Library. 12-2pm. Tel: 043-3324760



BALLYMAHON: Wed, May 9th: Launch of Crime Prevention Ambassador Programme in Ballymahon Library. Longford Community Police will be in attendance. 2-4pm. Tel: 043-3341124.

BOORA BOG WALK. Thursday, May 10th 11am-3pm.



GRANARD: Thursday, May 10th: Céilí in Granard Library. 11.30am Be our guest with the Moatsiders, Dolmen Club, and Lus na Gréine. To book contact Rosemary / Helen in Granard Library 043-6686164.



EDGEWORTHSTOWN: Saturday, May 12th: Workshops with writer Brian Leyden and poet, Vona Groake. €20. 11am – 1pm. Book: 043-6671801 - part of Edgeworthstown Literary Festival (May 11-13th).

TULLYNALLY: Sunday May 13th: Meet at Tullynally Castle (part of Edgeworthstown Literary Festival) 1pm for a guided tour of the castle with talk by Valerie Pakenham and explore the gardens. €14.

LONGFORD TOWN: Tuesday May 15th to Wednesday May 16th: Autumn Royal (drama) at Backstage Theatre. 8pm. By Kevin Barry, writer of City of Bohane.Visit: www.backstage.ie or call 043-3347888. €16-€18.

LONGFORD TOWN: Friday May 18th: Voices Literary Series (2) at Backstage Theatre. 8pm. Writers Elaine Feeney and Lisa McInerney in conversation with broadcaster, Sinead Gleeson. www.backstage.ie or call 043-3347888. €10-€12.

LANESBORO: Monday, May 21st: Afternoon with Lanesboro Poets and Musicians. 4.15pm at Lanesboro Library. Special guest: author of The Cow Book, John Connell. Tel: 043-3321291. All welcome.



LANESBORO: Monday May 21st: Mindfulness with psychologist, Paul Marsden. 7pm. Experience the calm and relaxation of Mindfulness at Lanesboro Library. All welcome. Book: 043-3321291.

DRUMLISH: Monday, May 21st: Old Sayings from North Longford with historian Séan Ó Súilleabháin. Drumlish Men’s Sheds, 7.30pm. Tel: 043-3341124



BALLYMAHON: Wed, May 23rd: A morning of poetry with local poet, Rose Moran RSM. Recitation of your favourite poems and some of her own work at Ballymahon Library. 11am – 12.30pm. Tel: 043-3341124.



GRANARD: Wed, May 23rd: Old Sayings from North Longford with historian Séan Ó Súilleabháin. Granard Library. 12pm. Tel: 043-6686164.

LONGFORD TOWN: Thursday, May 31st: Bealtaine Closing Tea Dance. 2pm in Longford Arms Hotel. Hosted by Longford Community Gardaí. Contact Longford Library (043-3341124) to book.