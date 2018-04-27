Garden Workshop at Ardagh Eco Gardens

Ardagh Eco Gardens is holding a free Garden Workshop on Friday, April 27 from 3-6pm and on Saturday April 28 from 10-1pm.

The event will cover all areas of gardening in relation to nature and wildlife.

Places are limited, so booking is essential. Contact Brendan on (086) 2887910 for more details.

