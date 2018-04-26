Wellbeing initiative in Ballymahon and Longford

County Longford PPN were delighted to have been chosen to pilot a new National Initiative on Community wellbeing.

Following on from their success in rolling out the Wellbeing Consultation in the Granard Municipal District earlier this year they are now set to hear the views of members in the remaining Municipal Districts (MD).

Ballymahon MD Members covering Ballymahon, Ardagh, Legan, Edgeworthstown, Colehill, Taghshinny, Abbeyshrule, Kenagh, Newtowncashel, Lanesboro and surrounds are invited to participate in a consultation on Thursday, May 10 at 7pm in Ballymahon Library.

The Longford MD wellbeing consultation will take place for members from Longford Town, Stonepark, Lisnamuck, Clondra, Tarmonbarry and surrounding areas on Tuesday, May 15 at 7pm, Room 1, EDI Centre, 11A2 Mastertech Business Park, Athlone Road, Longford.

Brendan Quigley, Ballymahon MD Rep for the PPN, remarked, “Developing a Wellbeing Vision means thinking about what we have and what we need to help our Municipal Districts to be as great as they can be for us and for the many generations that follow on from ours.”

“Our wellbeing is affected by many things; the economy, the environment, services and so on,” explained Pozy Green, PPN Rep for the Longford MD.

Ms Green cconitnued, “And the wellbeing of the community affects everyone in it. We really want to hear from the groups on the ground what is important to them.”

Siobhan Cronogue, PPN Development Officer, followed on by saying that Groups will also be able to feed in online and all this information will be brought together and used to influence policy and guide the work of the PPN and its representatives in working towards achieving the community’s goals.

Ms Cronogue explained that under this programme the County Longford PPN and the other 30 PPNs in the country will look at community wellbeing under the same headings; social and community development; environment and sustainability; work, economy and resources; health; values, culture and meaning; and participation, democracy and good governance.

For more information or to get involved you can contact Siobhán on 087 261 5583 or email ppn@longfordcoco.ie.