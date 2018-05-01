Longford eateries shortlisted for prestigious restaurant awards

Longford eateries have been shortlisted in fourteen categories in the All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018 will be announced and presented on Monday, May 14 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

This will be the 10th anniversary since the beginning of the prestigious annual awards ceremony which is the largest and most coveted in the Irish hospitality industry.

Longford businesses progressing to the All-Ireland Finals are as follows:

* Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Aubergine Gallery Café

* Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Tus Nua Steakhouse & Restaurant

* Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Jac-O-Bites Café

* Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Spice India Restaurant

* Best Restaurant Manager - Lorna Halligan of Nine Arches Restaurant

* Best Wine Experience sponsored by Classic Drinks - Skelly's Bar

* Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Edward J Valentines Bar

* Best Café sponsored by Illy - Macs Shack

* Best Customer Service - Dillon's Bar & Bistro

* Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Rustic Inn

* Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Courtyard Restaurant at Cooney's Hotel

* Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Nine Arches Restaurant

* Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Robert Groot Koerkamp of VM Restaurant at Viewmount House

* Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - VM Restaurant at Viewmount House