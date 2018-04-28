Longford Youthreach wrap up a hat-trick in midlands soccer tournment

It was an historic occasion in Streete Parish Community Hall last week when Longford Youthreach won the Midlands Regional 5-a-side Tournament for the third year in succession.

Teams from Portlaoise, Edenderry, Banagher, Delvin and Ballymahon all entered the competition with Ballymahon meeting Portlaoise in one semi-final and Longford meeting Delvin in the other.

“Ballymahon were desperately unlucky not to overcome Portlaoise, while Longford eased past Delvin Youthreach on a 4-1 scoreline,” Seán Ó Súilleabháin told the Leader, before pointing out that final held one of the best finishes on record.

“The final versus Portlaoise began slowly but once Longford went ahead with a goal from our captain Richie Doyle, the floodgates opened and further goals from Nathan Gavin, Francis Stokes, Dean Wykes, Richie Doyle sealed the 3-in-a-row.”

Meanwhile, Longford scored 13 goals in their last three games with Dean Wykes, Richie Doyle and Nathan Gavin scoring three goals each; Ronan Stokes two goals and Francis Stokes and Michael Nevin with one goal each.

“The team really came to life when the games became more intense,” Mr Ó Súilleabháin continued.

“We had 10 excellent lads representing us on the day beginning with Kyle Quinn in goals; Francis and Ronan Stokes, Nathan Gavin, Michael Nevin, Josh Reilly, Patrick Mears, Brian Doyle, Dean Wykes and our captain and Player of the Tournament Richie Doyle.

“The All-Ireland Tournament is our next objective in May and it would be an exceptional achievement for the Centre if we could manage to make it 3-in-a-row in that competition as well!

“There are 110 Youthreach Centres nationwide and to have the opportunity to win the trophy in three consecutive years is testament to the ability and application of all the lads in Longford Youthreach during that time.”

Youthreach creates a respectful and safe environment for young people and empowers them to take responsibility for learning, behaviour and actions.

This allows them to maximise their employment potential and social inclusion in the community.

