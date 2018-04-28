Moyne and Granard schools bid for success in Student Enterprise Programme National Finals

Entrepreneurs from Moyne and Granard secondary schools will represent Longford at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals on Wednesday, May 2 in Croke Park.

Working under the guidance of Bríd Nevin, ‘Clip Bin’ from Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard - Ellie May Fitzsimons, Gerard Sheridan Ryan, Holly Smith, Kayla Brennan, and Roisin Cadden aged 12 and 13 - will be vying for success in the Junior Category.

Product

The students have developed a new product called Clip Bin which fits on top of a cupboard door and is used to collect crumbs etc from the counter-top.

While ‘Reel Easy’, Shane Grimes, Shane Dobson, Shane Hagan, Daniel Doherty and Luke Hurson, all 16 years of age from Moyne Community School, and under the guidance of Padraig Doherty and Declan Donnelly, will be Longford’s standard bearers in the Senior Category.

These students have developed 'Reel Easy', a product designed to keep tension on electric fence polywire/tape when putting it on the reel for the first time. The aim of the product is to help farmers and others to transfer wire effortlessly from spool to reel.

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Longford wished the students from County Longford the very best of luck on May 2. He thanked the participating schools and teachers involved.

Mr Nevin added, “The Student Enterprise Programme links in with the school curriculum around enterprise in the classroom and really helps students gain skills and practical knowledge of running a real-life business.

The programme also encourages more students to consider entrepreneurship as a future career choice, with Local Enterprise Office Longford on hand to help.”

