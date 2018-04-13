Longford employers urged to get a move on

A new business survey has revealed that the majority of workers in Ireland do very little exercise, while four in ten need to take more care of their mental health.

Employers have also been urged to do more in the workplace to help employees in this regard.



Diet is also a concern, while many (44%) employees admit they need to take more care of their mental health.



These are among the key findings of the latest employee research commissioned by Food Drink Ireland, ahead of its fourth annual National Workplace Wellbeing Day on Friday, April 13, next.



Ibec, the leading business and employer organisation, is calling on all employers in Ireland to support the day, saying that employers can do more to help.



Danny McCoy, Ibec’s CEO, says that the research demonstrates the positive effect that workplace wellbeing initiatives can have on employee health.



“It is very encouraging to see from the research that employee uptake is strong when employers provide health facilities and services, and I would urge any employer who is not already active in this area to make a start on National Workplace Wellbeing Day,” he added.



“It’s a win-win for all involved - employees will be healthier and happier, and employers will benefit from a more engaged and productive workforce, as well as a higher staff retention rate.”



Meanwhile, for companies looking to expand this year, there is strong evidence that wellbeing initiatives make a difference when it comes to retaining and recruiting staff.

Two-thirds (66%) of employees surveyed said that they are more likely to stay long term with an employer who is interested in their health and wellbeing, with over half saying that they would consider leaving an employer who didn’t.



A company culture that supports employee wellbeing is an important consideration when it comes to choosing a new employer, employees added.