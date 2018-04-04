Championing the cause for Ghana in Longford

Legan native Stacey Donohoe is currently embarking on a fundraising initiative to raise money for medical equipment in hospitals in Ghana.

The Midwifery student at University of Limerick (UL) is the daughter of Padraig and Annemarie and aims to spend four weeks volunteering in Takoradi this June.



“My plan is to go there and work in midwifery clinics in the area,” the former Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon student added.

“For the first two weeks I will be working in a high risk clinic and the final two will be spent at a low risk facility.”



Meanwhile, the Longford woman needs to raise the funds so that when she arrives at the hospital, money can be spent on obtaining the necessary medical equipment.



She will be part of a group of 32 students who will travel to the area in conjunction with ‘Work the World’.



The organisation aims to redefine the standards of overseas placement experiences and has created award winning placements for more students and healthcare professionals than ever before.



‘Work the World’ has also tailored more than 10,000 placements in low-resource healthcare settings all over the world including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal, Tanzania, Peru, Ghana, Zambia, Cambodia and Vietnam.



“‘Work the World’ has been in Ghana for the past 10 years and has done amazing work there,” added Stacey, who is very much looking forward to undertaking her four week volunteering programme.



“Takoradi, where I will be based, is a high risk malaria area; it is based in south Ghana and there is huge poverty in the region.”

The organisation also resolves to develop and sustain fair, ethical partnerships with overseas hospitals, clinics and surrounding communities as a basis for delivering the best healthcare placements in the world.



Meanwhile, the Legan woman will hold a fundraising table quiz in Mitchell's Bar on April 7 next with proceedings kicking off at 8pm.



Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun and at the same time raise some much needed funds for a very worthy cause.

